 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Terpenes
  5. Wedding Cake

Wedding Cake

by Sweeterps

Write a review
Sweeterps Concentrates Terpenes Wedding Cake

$24.95MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Wedding Cake is famous across the globe, sometimes known as Pink Cookies, it’s a hybrid between Cherry Pie and the universally popular GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies). A favorite of many this strain leans on some very popular genetics to yield a balanced high and a dynamic taste. Once you try our Wedding Cake terpenes you will be coming back for seconds.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Wedding Cake

Wedding Cake
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

According to breeder Seed Junky Genetics, Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is a phenotype of Triangle Mints. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG lineage. Enjoy this double dose of dense dankness with care, as certain farms have noted its extremely high THC content.

 

About this brand

Sweeterps Logo
Our Story Here at Sweeterps, we appreciate the natural things in life. With a solid team of top leading terpene experts with over 15 years of combined experience, Sweet Terps has now blossomed into something so much more. Sweet Terps profiles are 100% natural terpenes created to capture nature’s true essence. Sweet Terps is a product of our hard work and passion, that’s why so many prefer Sweet Terps terpenes and we know once you try them, you will fall in love too! About our Products At Sweeterps, you’ll find a wide selection of original terpene profiles to suit every craving. Choose from our original Strain Terpenes or try our newly released Fruit Infused Terpenes and Sweet Infused Terpene Profiles. Can’t decide? Try our sample packs and create your own custom order and select 5 terpene profiles of your choice. Our products do not contain CBD or THC. Which ever terpene profiles you pick, know you’re getting something hand crafted and truly unique. Our Promise to You Sweeterps strives to be your one stop terp shop for premium terpene profiles. When you choose Sweeterps, you aren’t just getting a handpicked bottle of terpenes. You’re also getting the peace of mind that comes with our experence in the industry and excellent customer service. From checkout to delivery, Sweeterps makes sure your experience is as high quality as our products. We also offer free shipping for orders over $50 because we know it can be hard to choose from our wide variety of terpene profile blends. Grab a bottle or two today and fall in love with all nature has to offer. If you have any questions you can always shoot us a message here.