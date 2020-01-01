Grandaddy Purp 350 mg Full Spectrum CBD Vape .5ML
by Deluxe Leaf
Wedding Cake is famous across the globe, sometimes known as Pink Cookies, it’s a hybrid between Cherry Pie and the universally popular GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies). A favorite of many this strain leans on some very popular genetics to yield a balanced high and a dynamic taste. Once you try our Wedding Cake terpenes you will be coming back for seconds.
According to breeder Seed Junky Genetics, Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is a phenotype of Triangle Mints. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG lineage. Enjoy this double dose of dense dankness with care, as certain farms have noted its extremely high THC content.