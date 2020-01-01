 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Black Lime Cartridge 1g
Indica

Black Lime Cartridge 1g

by SweetLeaf Organics

Black Lime Cartridge 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Black Lime

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

From Aficionado Seeds comes Black Lime Special Reserve, an indica strain that descends from Woodman Canyon Oil Can, Lime Afghani, Northern Lights, Purple Kush, and Chemdawg Special Reserve. Flavors of pine, lemon, and black pepper are ushered in alongside uplifting euphoria, leaving you feeling tingly and relaxed.

At Sweetleaf Organics, We aim to provide the highest quality medicine available in the state of Oklahoma. Our Master Grower(s) work hard to ensure that your medicine receives the utmost care in every step of the growing operation. We grow 100% organically without pesticides or chemical fertilizers, which means your medicine arrives as clean and natural as can be. We maintain a small grow that allows us to focus on providing the very best product on the market. Contact us if you would like to display our product in your dispensary. All of our product comes prepackaged for Oklahoma compliant distribution. You give us the weights and strains and we deliver a fully saleable product that is ready for your price sticker and display case. Our product comes with certified testing results showing both THC and CBD levels as well as terpene profiles and all other information.