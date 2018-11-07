About this product
These clone cuttings are taken from our 100% Oklahoma legally and organically grown mother plants. All clones are left in the cloner until they have a lush and wholesome root network ready to sustain plant life. We ensure clones are well adjusted before they roll out of our store to yours. Your customers will be 100% satisfied with the products they receive! Price ranges from $15-$20 per clone depending upon availability, amount purchased, and strain desired.
