  5. Golden Pineapple Cartridge 1.2g
Hybrid

Golden Pineapple Cartridge 1.2g

by SweetLeaf Organics

About this product

About this strain

Golden Pineapple

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Ocimene

Golden Pineapple is a hybrid cross between Golden Goat and Pineapple Kush that delivers creative, uplifting effects with a fruity, tropical flavor. Its aroma is remarkably similar to sour pineapple, providing a flavorful escape from stress, anxiety, and depression. Golden Pineapple’s engaged, active effects will give you the energy you need to keep going throughout your day, although in larger doses, it can be difficult to direct that focus effectively.

About this brand

At Sweetleaf Organics, We aim to provide the highest quality medicine available in the state of Oklahoma. Our Master Grower(s) work hard to ensure that your medicine receives the utmost care in every step of the growing operation. We grow 100% organically without pesticides or chemical fertilizers, which means your medicine arrives as clean and natural as can be. We maintain a small grow that allows us to focus on providing the very best product on the market. Contact us if you would like to display our product in your dispensary. All of our product comes prepackaged for Oklahoma compliant distribution. You give us the weights and strains and we deliver a fully saleable product that is ready for your price sticker and display case. Our product comes with certified testing results showing both THC and CBD levels as well as terpene profiles and all other information.