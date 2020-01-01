 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  King Louis XIII Cartridge 1g
Indica

King Louis XIII Cartridge 1g

by SweetLeaf Organics

King Louis XIII Cartridge 1g

King Louis

Terpenes
  Limonene
  Myrcene
  Caryophyllene

King Louis XIII might be most famous for making wigs on men de rigeur for the French aristocracy, but in Southern California the name will bring to mind a popular indica-dominant strain. This strain announces itself as many people did in the 1600s: by its smell. The difference is this monarch’s odor is one that’s meant to be enjoyed; its dense nugs have an overwhelmingly piney smell with an earthy musk that will have you thinking of your last forest adventure. Bred in part from OG Kush, Louis XIII has a very similar spicy kush aroma. 

At Sweetleaf Organics, We aim to provide the highest quality medicine available in the state of Oklahoma. Our Master Grower(s) work hard to ensure that your medicine receives the utmost care in every step of the growing operation. We grow 100% organically without pesticides or chemical fertilizers, which means your medicine arrives as clean and natural as can be. We maintain a small grow that allows us to focus on providing the very best product on the market. Contact us if you would like to display our product in your dispensary. All of our product comes prepackaged for Oklahoma compliant distribution. You give us the weights and strains and we deliver a fully saleable product that is ready for your price sticker and display case. Our product comes with certified testing results showing both THC and CBD levels as well as terpene profiles and all other information.