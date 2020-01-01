 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Thin Mints Cartridge 1g
Hybrid

Thin Mints Cartridge 1g

by SweetLeaf Organics

SweetLeaf Organics Concentrates Cartridges Thin Mints Cartridge 1g

About this strain

Thin Mint GSC

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Thin Mint, a hybrid cross containing Durban Poison and OG Kush genetics, is a phenotype of the legendary GSC strain. Dark green and royal purple hues peek through a heavy coat of crystals, with a sweet minty smell that gives a full explanation of this strain’s name. Thin Mint calls upon the powers of its indica, sativa, and hybrid ancestors for a powerful full-body effect that gives this strain its sterling reputation. The high psychoactivity of this strain is not for novice consumers, but patients with a variety of symptoms are giving Thin Mint their seal of approval: severe pain, nausea, swelling, insomnia, and appetite loss are no match for the potency of Thin Mint.

About this brand

At Sweetleaf Organics, We aim to provide the highest quality medicine available in the state of Oklahoma. Our Master Grower(s) work hard to ensure that your medicine receives the utmost care in every step of the growing operation. We grow 100% organically without pesticides or chemical fertilizers, which means your medicine arrives as clean and natural as can be. We maintain a small grow that allows us to focus on providing the very best product on the market. Contact us if you would like to display our product in your dispensary. All of our product comes prepackaged for Oklahoma compliant distribution. You give us the weights and strains and we deliver a fully saleable product that is ready for your price sticker and display case. Our product comes with certified testing results showing both THC and CBD levels as well as terpene profiles and all other information.