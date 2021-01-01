 Loading…

Sativa

Alaskan Thunder Fuck - Pre-Rolls Joints 1g (2-pack)

by Sweetwater Farms

About this product

100% Sativa -- Terpenes: Myrcene, Ocimene & Pinene Genetics: Original Matanuska Cut Effects: Known for its giggly, happy high (Uplifted, Giggly) Flavors: Scents of fermented berries with floral undertones (Floral, Sweet, Fruit) Suggested Activity: Active Time

About this brand

The secret to growing organic cannabis all starts with the foundation. Our “living” soil provides an environment for organic life to breakdown essential nutrients which in-turn feed our plants naturally as intended by Mother Nature. There are many ways to feed cannabis, but we take pride in using only organic inputs rather than salts, chemicals, or anything that is synthetically produced. Not only is this better for our environment, but it also boosts natural terpene content. The most overlooked, yet essential part of the entire seed-to-sale process resides in the cure. Maintaining the proper moisture content and temperature in addition to the length of cure is crucial to obtain a smooth and flavorful smoke.

About this strain

Alaskan Thunder Fuck

Alaskan Thunder Fuck
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Alaskan Thunder Fuck (also referred to as ATF, Matanuska Thunder Fuck or Matanuska Tundra) is a legendary sativa marijuana strain originating in the Matanuska Valley area of Alaska. According to the legend, it was originally a Northern California sativa crossed with a Russian ruderalis, but sometime in the late 70s it was crossed with Afghani genetics to make it heartier. Alaskan Thunder Fuck usually presents large, beautifully frosted buds with incredibly strong odors of pine, lemon, menthol, and skunk. Known for possessing a relaxing yet intensely euphoric high, it is also described as having a “creeper” effect as well as pronounced appetite enhancement.

