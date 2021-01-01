Animal Cake
About this product
60% Indica -- Terpenes: Limonene, Linalool & Caryophyllene Genetics: Animal Cookies & Wedding Cake (aka. Merengue) Effects: Classic soothing high - perfect for relaxing (Happy, Relaxed) Flavors: Potent, sweet smell with a hearty taste (Sweet, earth, funk) Suggested Activity: Jam Session
About this brand
About this strain
Animal Cookies
Terpenes
Animal Cookies is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing two legendary strains, GSC and Fire OG. This clone-only strain flowers in 9-10 weeks and grows dense, frosty green buds tipped with purple. True to its name, Animal Cookies has a sweet, sour aroma with heavy full-body effects that will impress any veteran consumer. This potent medicine might be overkill for mild symptoms, but its ability to obliterate severe pain and insomnia is unprecedented.
