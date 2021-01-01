 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Animal Cake
Hybrid

Animal Cake

by Sweetwater Farms

Write a review
Sweetwater Farms Cannabis Flower Animal Cake
Sweetwater Farms Cannabis Flower Animal Cake
Sweetwater Farms Cannabis Flower Animal Cake

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

60% Indica -- Terpenes: Limonene, Linalool & Caryophyllene Genetics: Animal Cookies & Wedding Cake (aka. Merengue) Effects: Classic soothing high - perfect for relaxing (Happy, Relaxed) Flavors: Potent, sweet smell with a hearty taste (Sweet, earth, funk) Suggested Activity: Jam Session

About this brand

Sweetwater Farms Logo
The secret to growing organic cannabis all starts with the foundation. Our “living” soil provides an environment for organic life to breakdown essential nutrients which in-turn feed our plants naturally as intended by Mother Nature. There are many ways to feed cannabis, but we take pride in using only organic inputs rather than salts, chemicals, or anything that is synthetically produced. Not only is this better for our environment, but it also boosts natural terpene content. The most overlooked, yet essential part of the entire seed-to-sale process resides in the cure. Maintaining the proper moisture content and temperature in addition to the length of cure is crucial to obtain a smooth and flavorful smoke.

About this strain

Animal Cookies

Animal Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Animal Cookies is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing two legendary strains, GSC and Fire OG. This clone-only strain flowers in 9-10 weeks and grows dense, frosty green buds tipped with purple. True to its name, Animal Cookies has a sweet, sour aroma with heavy full-body effects that will impress any veteran consumer. This potent medicine might be overkill for mild symptoms, but its ability to obliterate severe pain and insomnia is unprecedented.

 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review