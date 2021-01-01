 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Animal Cake - Pre-Rolled Joints 1g (2-pack)
Hybrid

Animal Cake - Pre-Rolled Joints 1g (2-pack)

by Sweetwater Farms

About this product

60% Indica -- Terpenes: Limonene, Linalool & Caryophyllene Genetics: Animal Cookies & Wedding Cake (aka. Merengue) Effects: Classic soothing high - perfect for relaxing (Happy, Relaxed) Flavors: Potent, sweet smell with a hearty taste (Sweet, earth, funk) Suggested Activity: Jam Session

About this brand

The secret to growing organic cannabis all starts with the foundation. Our “living” soil provides an environment for organic life to breakdown essential nutrients which in-turn feed our plants naturally as intended by Mother Nature. There are many ways to feed cannabis, but we take pride in using only organic inputs rather than salts, chemicals, or anything that is synthetically produced. Not only is this better for our environment, but it also boosts natural terpene content. The most overlooked, yet essential part of the entire seed-to-sale process resides in the cure. Maintaining the proper moisture content and temperature in addition to the length of cure is crucial to obtain a smooth and flavorful smoke.

About this strain

Wedding Cake

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Wedding Cake is a potent indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. Wedding Cake provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain features a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies.

