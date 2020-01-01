Chem De La Chem
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$20.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
60% Sativa -- Terpenes: Myrcene, Pinene & Limonene Genetics: Unknown Effects: Super smooth and exciting head buzz (Buzzed, Relaxed) Flavors: Smooth spicy floral notes with hints of citrus (Citrus, Herbal, Floral) Suggested Activity: Get Funky
