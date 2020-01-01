 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Get local results

Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Electric Jellyfish

Electric Jellyfish

by Sweetwater Farms

Write a review
Sweetwater Farms Cannabis Flower Electric Jellyfish
Sweetwater Farms Cannabis Flower Electric Jellyfish
Sweetwater Farms Cannabis Flower Electric Jellyfish

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

60% Sativa -- Terpenes: Myrcene, Pinene & Limonene Genetics: Unknown Effects: Super smooth and exciting head buzz (Buzzed, Relaxed) Flavors: Smooth spicy floral notes with hints of citrus (Citrus, Herbal, Floral) Suggested Activity: Get Funky

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Sweetwater Farms Logo
The secret to growing organic cannabis all starts with the foundation. Our “living” soil provides an environment for organic life to breakdown essential nutrients which in-turn feed our plants naturally as intended by Mother Nature. There are many ways to feed cannabis, but we take pride in using only organic inputs rather than salts, chemicals, or anything that is synthetically produced. Not only is this better for our environment, but it also boosts natural terpene content. The most overlooked, yet essential part of the entire seed-to-sale process resides in the cure. Maintaining the proper moisture content and temperature in addition to the length of cure is crucial to obtain a smooth and flavorful smoke.