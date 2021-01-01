 Loading…

Hybrid

Space Candy - Pre-Rolled Joints 1g (2-pack)

by Sweetwater Farms

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

60% Sativa -- Terpenes: Terpinolene, Myrcene & Caryophyllene Genetics: Space Queen & Cotton Candy Kush Effects: A slight mind bend with a bright experience (Creative, Happy) Flavors: Fruity bubblegum notes with sour undertones (Gum, Sweet, Sour) Suggested Activity: Creative Time

About this brand

The secret to growing organic cannabis all starts with the foundation. Our “living” soil provides an environment for organic life to breakdown essential nutrients which in-turn feed our plants naturally as intended by Mother Nature. There are many ways to feed cannabis, but we take pride in using only organic inputs rather than salts, chemicals, or anything that is synthetically produced. Not only is this better for our environment, but it also boosts natural terpene content. The most overlooked, yet essential part of the entire seed-to-sale process resides in the cure. Maintaining the proper moisture content and temperature in addition to the length of cure is crucial to obtain a smooth and flavorful smoke.

About this strain

Space Candy

Space Candy
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Space Candy originally comes from Heroes of the Farm, who bred this hybrid strain by crossing Cherry Space Queen and Cotton Candy. The genetic combination is as decadent as it sounds, as Space Candy inherits a unique flavor profile of candied apples and sweet cherry, counterbalanced by more tame earthy notes. Its effects may take some time to taper in, but once they do, expect to experience the mind-body balance of invigorating euphoria and deep physical relaxation.

