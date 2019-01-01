 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

by Sweetwater Farms

Write a review
Sweetwater Farms Cannabis Flower Strawberry Lemonade

About this product

Strawberry Lemonade by Sweetwater Farms

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade is a sativa-dominant strain that took 1st in High Times’ 2015 Denver Cannabis Cup as “Best Sativa Concentrate.” The supposed cross of Strawberry Cough and Lemon OG, Strawberry Lemonade stays true to form, exhibiting tangy aromas and flavors coupled with a heady onset and complementary body effects. Enjoy Strawberry Lemonade throughout the day, but don’t plan too far ahead as this strain can be whimsical and intensely relaxing. 

About this brand

Sweetwater Farms Logo
Our tagline says a lot about Sweetwater's drive to produce quality controlled, Craft Cannabis. We believe that in order for our plants to flourish, it is absolutely necessary that each plant under our canopy be provided with individual attention from seed to flower. Stemming from our unique genetic lineages, enriched with our proprietary organic nutrient system, our recipe creates the most flavorful and aromatic buds on the recreational market today.