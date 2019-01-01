 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Acapulco Gold Infused Pre-Roll 1g - Dipped

by Swifts Edibles by Green Labs

About this product

With Dipped Infused Prerolls, we aim to replicate the taste and experience of our popular Swifts Edibles line. Enjoy a full flavored, smooth smoking experience brought to you by an uncompromised level of quality flower, resinous kief and terpene-rich oil. Smoke to the crutch, our joints stay smooth and pack a punch!

About this strain

Acapulco Gold

Acapulco Gold
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

One of the most well-known strains, Acapulco Gold has been likened to dinner at a five-star restaurant. This strain comes from the area in and around Acapulco, Mexico, and its orange hairs resemble a gold nugget, with gold, green, and brown colors and plenty of resin on the buds. An aroma of burnt toffee lingers when the bud is broken up. Acapulco Gold has a reputation for being one of the best cannabis strains ever created, and it's becoming more difficult to find. 

About this brand

Handcrafted. Washington Grown. Family Forged. With decades of experience in the cannabis and culinary industries, the Green Labs teams is dedicated to developing innovative ways to consume cannabis while ensuring consistent flavor and accurate dosing in all of our products. We know "tastes good" and "cannabis" should always be in the same sentence. Rise with us as we transcend to the next era of cannabis.