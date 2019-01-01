About this product
A precise blend of the finest cannabis and other natural extracts, Swifts Mints have a refreshing taste, are sugar free and contain the natural, plant-derived sweetener xylitol. Swifts Mints are the delicious microdose mint that puts you in charge.
About this brand
Swifts Edibles by Green Labs
Handcrafted. Washington Grown. Family Forged. With decades of experience in the cannabis and culinary industries, the Green Labs teams is dedicated to developing innovative ways to consume cannabis while ensuring consistent flavor and accurate dosing in all of our products. We know "tastes good" and "cannabis" should always be in the same sentence. Rise with us as we transcend to the next era of cannabis.