With Dipped Infused Prerolls, we aim to replicate the taste and experience of our popular Swifts Edibles line. Enjoy a full flavored, smooth smoking experience brought to you by an uncompromised level of quality flower, resinous kief and terpene-rich oil. Smoke to the crutch, our joints stay smooth and pack a punch!
Handcrafted. Washington Grown. Family Forged. With decades of experience in the cannabis and culinary industries, the Green Labs teams is dedicated to developing innovative ways to consume cannabis while ensuring consistent flavor and accurate dosing in all of our products. We know "tastes good" and "cannabis" should always be in the same sentence. Rise with us as we transcend to the next era of cannabis.