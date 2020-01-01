RSO Infused Honey Sticks 250mg 5-pack
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 piece
$45.00
Pickup 49.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Pure honey infused with cannabis oil in a convenient packet can be used as a natural sweetener; can be drizzled on your favorite treat or simply enjoyed entirely on its own. 5:1 ratio of CBD:THC, 10mg CBD, 2mg THC per packet.
Be the first to review this product.