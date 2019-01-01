About this product
Savor the smooth rich coating of fair-trade sourced, 54% cacao dark chocolate melting away on your tongue. bite into the buttery soft almond with a crunch and feel it break apart into a classic savory, sweet sensation. All natural, gluten free, vegan and made with the non-gmo cacao beans.
Handcrafted. Washington Grown. Family Forged. With decades of experience in the cannabis and culinary industries, the Green Labs teams is dedicated to developing innovative ways to consume cannabis while ensuring consistent flavor and accurate dosing in all of our products. We know "tastes good" and "cannabis" should always be in the same sentence. Rise with us as we transcend to the next era of cannabis.