 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Chocolates
  5. Cookies & Cream Truffles

Cookies & Cream Truffles

by Swifts Edibles by Green Labs

Write a review
Swifts Edibles by Green Labs Edibles Chocolates Cookies & Cream Truffles
Swifts Edibles by Green Labs Edibles Chocolates Cookies & Cream Truffles

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Swifts Cookies & Cream Truffles are the ultimate cannabis indulgence, wrapped in an artesian chocolate shell and filled with a rich crème chocolate ganache. When life hands you a bag of Swifts chocolates, step outside of the box and turn the music up. Break trough the chocolate shell and decadent core will the melt your day away leaving you deliciously free. Available in Indica, Sativa and Hybrid varieties.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Swifts Edibles by Green Labs Logo
Handcrafted. Washington Grown. Family Forged. With decades of experience in the cannabis and culinary industries, the Green Labs teams is dedicated to developing innovative ways to consume cannabis while ensuring consistent flavor and accurate dosing in all of our products. We know "tastes good" and "cannabis" should always be in the same sentence. Rise with us as we transcend to the next era of cannabis.