 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Swifts Green Tea Peppermints (CBD)

Swifts Green Tea Peppermints (CBD)

by Swifts Edibles by Green Labs

Write a review
Swifts Edibles by Green Labs Edibles Candy Swifts Green Tea Peppermints (CBD)

Similar items

Show all

About this product

2016 Dope Cup Winner - Best CBD Edible - A precise blend of the finest cannabis, green tea and peppermint extracts, Swifts Green Tea Peppermints have a refreshing peppermint taste with an added boost of Green Tea are sugar free and contain the natural, plant-derived sweetener xylitol. Swifts CBD Mints are the delicious microdose mint that puts you in charge. 20 mints per tin, each mint contains 5mg CBD, .25mg THC

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Swifts Edibles by Green Labs Logo
Handcrafted. Washington Grown. Family Forged. With decades of experience in the cannabis and culinary industries, the Green Labs teams is dedicated to developing innovative ways to consume cannabis while ensuring consistent flavor and accurate dosing in all of our products. We know "tastes good" and "cannabis" should always be in the same sentence. Rise with us as we transcend to the next era of cannabis.