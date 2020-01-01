 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Dj Short Blueberry Pre-Roll 1g
Indica

Dj Short Blueberry Pre-Roll 1g

by Tahoma Flavors

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

DJ Short Blueberry

DJ Short Blueberry
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

DJ Short Blueberry is a living legend. This is, was, and forever will be the west coast Blueberry varietal. The strain is sought-after and has been spliced into many different hybridized strains. DSBs genetics stem from DJ Short’s travels through Central America and Southeast Asia, where he gathered robust landrace genetics that would later blossom into some of the most revered cannabis strains on the planet. Finding a true cut of DSB is harder than it sounds, but if you do, savor it: You will be igniting a piece of cannabis history. Expect beautiful sedative effects that are second only to the incredible berry flavor of this flower. 

About this brand

Tahoma Flavors Logo