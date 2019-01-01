About this product
Made with full spectrum hemp oil and an all natural terpene profile, our cartridges contain a variety of synergistic naturally-derived cannabinoids including CBD, CBC, CBG and CBN along with dozens of terpenes providing a comprehensive entourage effect. Our oils provide the user with anti-anxiety effects with the flavors that one will only get from a full spectrum hemp vape cartridge.
About this strain
Gelato
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
Gelato (also referred to as "Larry Bird") is a tantalizing hybrid cannabis strain from Cookie Fam and Sherbinski, following in the footsteps of its parents Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC. This Bay Area, California native gets its name from the fruity, dessert-like aroma, a common genetic thread among the Cookie family. Her buds tend to bloom in dark purple hues illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shining white coat of crystal resin. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high tolerance will delight in Gelato’s heavy-handed euphoria. Physical relaxation comes on strong, but many find themselves still mentally agile enough to stay productive and creative when enjoying Gelato during the day.