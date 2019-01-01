About this product
Made with full spectrum hemp oil and an all natural terpene profile, our cartridges contain a variety of synergistic naturally-derived cannabinoids including CBD, CBC, CBG and CBN along with dozens of terpenes providing a comprehensive entourage effect. Our oils provide the user with anti-anxiety effects with the flavors that one will only get from a full spectrum hemp vape cartridge.
Taiga Labs
Curated from seed to cartridge, Taiga has developed a full spectrum CBD cartridge that has a special blend of cannabinoids and terpenes to deliver a pure high quality vape.