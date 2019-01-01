 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
FULL SPECTRUM HEMP OIL CARTRIDGE STRAWBERRY BANANA

by Taiga Labs

$50.00MSRP

About this product

Made with full spectrum hemp oil and an all natural terpene profile, our cartridges contain a variety of synergistic naturally-derived cannabinoids including CBD, CBC, CBG and CBN along with dozens of terpenes providing a comprehensive entourage effect. Our oils provide the user with anti-anxiety effects with the flavors that one will only get from a full spectrum hemp vape cartridge.

About this strain

Strawberry Banana

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Strawberry Banana is an indica developed by DNA Genetics in collaboration with Serious Seeds. A genetic cross of Crockett’s Banana Kush and the “Strawberry” phenotype of Bubble Gum, Strawberry Banana inherited a sweet, fruity flavor, hence the name. Known for its heavy resin production and high-THC content, Strawberry Banana produces happy, peaceful effects that sharpen creativity and sensory awareness.

About this brand

Curated from seed to cartridge, Taiga has developed a full spectrum CBD cartridge that has a special blend of cannabinoids and terpenes to deliver a pure high quality vape.