About this product
Made with full spectrum hemp oil and an all natural terpene profile, our cartridges contain a variety of synergistic naturally-derived cannabinoids including CBD, CBC, CBG and CBN along with dozens of terpenes providing a comprehensive entourage effect. Our oils provide the user with anti-anxiety effects with the flavors that one will only get from a full spectrum hemp vape cartridge.
About this strain
Strawberry Banana
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Strawberry Banana is an indica developed by DNA Genetics in collaboration with Serious Seeds. A genetic cross of Crockett’s Banana Kush and the “Strawberry” phenotype of Bubble Gum, Strawberry Banana inherited a sweet, fruity flavor, hence the name. Known for its heavy resin production and high-THC content, Strawberry Banana produces happy, peaceful effects that sharpen creativity and sensory awareness.