  5. FULL SPECTRUM HEMP OIL CARTRIDGE SUPER LEMON HAZE

FULL SPECTRUM HEMP OIL CARTRIDGE SUPER LEMON HAZE

by Taiga Labs

$50.00MSRP

About this product

Made with full spectrum hemp oil and an all natural terpene profile, our cartridges contain a variety of synergistic naturally-derived cannabinoids including CBD, CBC, CBG and CBN along with dozens of terpenes providing a comprehensive entourage effect. Our oils provide the user with anti-anxiety effects with the flavors that one will only get from a full spectrum hemp vape cartridge.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

A sativa-dominant hybrid of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.

About this brand

Curated from seed to cartridge, Taiga has developed a full spectrum CBD cartridge that has a special blend of cannabinoids and terpenes to deliver a pure high quality vape.