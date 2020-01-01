 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Cookie Breath Pre-Roll 0.6g

Cookie Breath Pre-Roll 0.6g

by Talking Trees Farms

Cookie Breath Pre-Roll 0.6g

About this product

About this strain

Cookie Breath

Cookie Breath
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Shaman Stinky Steve is at it again! Stinky Steve bred together Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies, Forum Cut GSC, and OG Kush Breath 2.0 to create this unique purple phenotype. Cookie Breath emits the earthy, doughy aroma Cookies is known for, intermixed with notes of grape and wine. The dark nugs are coated with glittering purple trichomes said to produce purple-tinted rosin and hash. It hits with a one-two punch to the mind and body, leaving a stimulating sizzle between the ears while the body ebbs between fits of the munchies and sedative bliss. Enjoy Cookie Breath in moderation as this strain has been known to push 30% THC.  

About this brand

Talking Trees Farms Logo
Consciously Crafted High Grade