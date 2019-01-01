 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Candy Cane

Candy Cane

by Tall Dog Cannabis

Write a review
Tall Dog Cannabis Cannabis Flower Candy Cane

About this product

Candy Cane is a 70% indica strain from Crop King Seeds that combines AK-47, Mango, and White Widow genetics. Its sour, fruity taste is followed by long-lasting, euphoric effects that combat stress and tension. Candy Cane autoflowers in 7 weeks and produces moderately high yields in both indoor and outdoor gardens.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Tall Dog Cannabis Logo
Small craft grower in Oklahoma. Working to make a great brand and eventually an awesome strain of our own.