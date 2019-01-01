About this product
Candy Cane is a 70% indica strain from Crop King Seeds that combines AK-47, Mango, and White Widow genetics. Its sour, fruity taste is followed by long-lasting, euphoric effects that combat stress and tension. Candy Cane autoflowers in 7 weeks and produces moderately high yields in both indoor and outdoor gardens.
Tall Dog Cannabis
Small craft grower in Oklahoma. Working to make a great brand and eventually an awesome strain of our own.