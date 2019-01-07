 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Banana Split

by Tall Tree Society

This has become an afternoon favorite of ours. Dripping in delicious oils and a strangely beautiful banana stench these colas produce a wonderful intoxicating buzz. A very strong Sativa consisting of Tangie crossed with Banana Sherbert.

The Tall Tree Society produces High Quality Cannabis grown in living Native soil under the Californian Sun. Our team consists of passionate individuals proudly bringing you top shelf product produced organically and sustainably. Our cannabis is grown in Redwood Valley on the banks of the Russian River. We use living native soil to emphasize a taste and flavor that will only be found at the Tall Tree Society. From the heart of Mendocino wine country we bring you a true Californian flower. Never mono-cropped and Never Replicated.