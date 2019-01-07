About this product
This has become an afternoon favorite of ours. Dripping in delicious oils and a strangely beautiful banana stench these colas produce a wonderful intoxicating buzz. A very strong Sativa consisting of Tangie crossed with Banana Sherbert.
About this brand
Tall Tree Society
The Tall Tree Society produces High Quality Cannabis grown in living Native soil under the Californian Sun. Our team consists of passionate individuals proudly bringing you top shelf product produced organically and sustainably. Our cannabis is grown in Redwood Valley on the banks of the Russian River. We use living native soil to emphasize a taste and flavor that will only be found at the Tall Tree Society. From the heart of Mendocino wine country we bring you a true Californian flower. Never mono-cropped and Never Replicated.