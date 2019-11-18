jasonjacobss
on November 18th, 2019
such soft boxers with my favorite item in the world!
The "Grass Classic Boxer Brief" is constructed of extra soft cotton with a supportive pouch. It's Time to Change...Grass Classic. Product Features: - 92% cotton, 8% spandex. - Soft + Durable Tango Hotel Signature Waistband - Seamless Back - Engineered panelling to keep in place and avoid bunching - Leg binding
on November 5th, 2019
most comfy boxers i have ever worn. Custom waistband is next level. what better print than to smoke in