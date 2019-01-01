About this product

I Want My Roses a metaphor translated thru art – “Love, Feel, and Do” before we are gone. Al-Baseer Holly (ABH) portrays the little time we have on this planet. The artwork depicts ABH’s signature skull, representing its what’s beneath our skin, “zoom” wording to signify how short and precious life is. The brain within the skull symbolizes the mind and the ability to feel emotions. “I want my roses while I can smell them,” is a literature phrase meaning I want to feel love and appreciate it while I still can. The exuberant amount of color and texture depicts the beauties of life. This artwork brings light to the greatest importance in life. To give and receive love. ABH brings this essential intelligence to the world. The I Want My Roses Shorts features engineered artwork on the plush cotton shorts. The shorts include zipper pockets, back pocket, logo drawstring, and embroidered logo on the bottom left seam. - I Want My Roses By Al Baseer Holly - Wearable Art - Canvas to Reality - Tango key logo drawstring - 100% Cotton - Multi-color - XS-3XL