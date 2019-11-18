 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Canvas to Reality | Puffer Jacket I Want My Roses

Canvas to Reality | Puffer Jacket I Want My Roses

by Tango Hotel Collection

I Want My Roses - A metaphor translated thru art – “Love, Feel, and Do” before we are gone. Al-Baseer Holly (ABH) portrays the little time we have on this planet. The artwork depicts ABH’s signature skull, representing its what’s beneath our skin, “zoom” wording to signify how short and precious life is. The brain within the skull symbolizes the mind and the ability to feel emotions. “I want my roses while I can smell them,” is a literature phrase meaning I want to feel love and appreciate it while I still can. The exuberant amount of color and texture depicts the beauties of life. This artwork brings light to the greatest importance in life. To give and receive love. ABH brings this essential intelligence to the world. The I Want My Roses Puffer Jacket features engineered artwork on the outer membrane of the jacket, with water-resistant coating. The jacket also includes two zipper system, with a branded logo, in nickel. -I Want My Roses By Al Baseer Holly -Wearable Art -Canvas to Reality -Brushed branded nickel zippers -Two-zipper system -Tango key logo zipper pull -Synthetic Fill -Multi-color -XS-3XL

videodreams

This print on this coat is so unique and bright and the fabric is really cozy

jasonjacobss

cool puffer jacket. like the design of the skull and crazy ass brain!

About this brand

Welcome to the largest gallery of wearable art for creatives by creatives. Tango Hotel has brought art, creativity, and expression to life. Artist stories are told through hoodies, tees, sweatpants, hats, and socks. THC is brought to you by Richard Hilfiger, Al-Baseer Holly, and Stevie Williams. Use CODE LEAFLY20 to get 20% on your next order.