About this product

I Want My Roses - A metaphor translated thru art – “Love, Feel, and Do” before we are gone. Al-Baseer Holly (ABH) portrays the little time we have on this planet. The artwork depicts ABH’s signature skull, representing its what’s beneath our skin, “zoom” wording to signify how short and precious life is. The brain within the skull symbolizes the mind and the ability to feel emotions. “I want my roses while I can smell them,” is a literature phrase meaning I want to feel love and appreciate it while I still can. The exuberant amount of color and texture depicts the beauties of life. This artwork brings light to the greatest importance in life. To give and receive love. ABH brings this essential intelligence to the world. The I Want My Roses Puffer Jacket features engineered artwork on the outer membrane of the jacket, with water-resistant coating. The jacket also includes two zipper system, with a branded logo, in nickel. -I Want My Roses By Al Baseer Holly -Wearable Art -Canvas to Reality -Brushed branded nickel zippers -Two-zipper system -Tango key logo zipper pull -Synthetic Fill -Multi-color -XS-3XL