  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Apparel
  4. Shirts
  5. Mister Cartoon Cabana Shirt

Mister Cartoon Cabana Shirt

by Tango Hotel Collection

We are proud to come together with one of LA's most gifted artists - Mister Cartoon - releasing a limited capsule part of the Canvas to Reality Series. Founder and Creative Director, Rich Hilfiger has 20+ tattoos from Mister Cartoon across his body. The allover print Mister Cartoon Cabana Shirt is the most important part of the collection featuring all the artwork drawn by Mister Cartoon. The Cabana shirt tells Mister Cartoons life story. "I've been in the lowest parts of the world...and the highest parts of the world." The shirt features - Mister Cartoons interpretation of his life with a Tango Motel graphic, a new Tango Hotel graphic, his vintage cars, and scrappy and preppy dogs. "There is a beauty in all parts of life." Learn more about the drop here. Poplin Mister Cartoon original art Custom font label drawn by Mister Cartoon Button closure All-over print S-XXL

saer885

Mr Cartoon the OG tattoo artist. His art is so dope. Great shirt design and quality

About this brand

Welcome to the largest gallery of wearable art for creatives by creatives. Tango Hotel has brought art, creativity, and expression to life. Artist stories are told through hoodies, tees, sweatpants, hats, and socks. THC is brought to you by Richard Hilfiger, Al-Baseer Holly, and Stevie Williams. Use CODE LEAFLY20 to get 20% on your next order.