We are proud to come together with one of LA's most gifted artists - Mister Cartoon - releasing a limited capsule part of the Canvas to Reality Series. Mister Cartoon and founders of Tango Hotel - Rich Hilfiger and Al Baseer Holly have been great friends for years. Mister Cartoon has tattooed over 50% of Rich's body. The Drag Race tee represents a unique standalone piece of the collection. The tee represents the mutual love for classic American Cars. Learn more about the drop here. -Limited Edition Re-Release ComplexCon Exclusive -Classic fit long sleeve shirt -100% cotton -Mister Cartoon original art -Custom font label drawn by Mister Cartoon -White -3 graphic on chest -S-XXL
