About this product

We are proud to come together with one of LA's most gifted artists - Mister Cartoon - releasing a limited capsule part of the Canvas to Reality Series. In capsule collection theme Mister Cartoon released the Loner piece of art to be featured on a white hoodie. The Loner artwork is in tribute to Mister Cartoons life - "I've been to the highest end hotels and to low shady motels," said Mister Cartoon. The Loner Hoodie features Mister Cartoon Loner artwork, on the back panel, with a clean front of the hoodie. On the left chest, is a power 3 graphic. Learn more about the drop here. -Limited Edition Re-release of ComplexCon Drop -Classic fit pullover with hood -Heavyweight -100% cotton -Mister Cartoon original art -S-XXL