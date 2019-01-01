 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Canvas to Reality | Self Portrait Hoodie

by Tango Hotel Collection

In his first ever Self Portrait Al Baseer Holly (ABH) focuses on himself and a new form of painting, highlighting more on the oranges, greens, and reds. Comparing himself today to his childhood self, ABH reflects on his abstract mind throughout his life. He wanted to display this with the abstract art behind and within himself. A representation of how he thinks, always creating new ideas and works. The Canvas to Reality Series works with artists who stand for the same ethos of Tango Hotel. The C2R series helps artist bring their creativity, story and art to reality through touch, wear, and feel. The plush heavy weight fleece hoodie features the artwork with a 16-color woven patch on the center chest, branded logo drawstring, and inseam signature waistband. - Self Portrait by Al Baseer Holly - Canvas to Reality Series - Heavyweight fleece - Sweatshirt - Signature logo waistband - Red - XS-XXXL

Welcome to the largest gallery of wearable art for creatives by creatives. Tango Hotel has brought art, creativity, and expression to life. Artist stories are told through hoodies, tees, sweatpants, hats, and socks. THC is brought to you by Richard Hilfiger, Al-Baseer Holly, and Stevie Williams. Use CODE LEAFLY20 to get 20% on your next order.