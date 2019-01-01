About this product

The Skull Fence artwork was painted on a new canvas - one made of wood, focusing on texture and layering. Al Baseer Holly (ABH) worked on evoking a playful emotion, with the pop colors of pink, light blue, and white. The layering of paint and the wooden canvas represents the different layers of a person. Everyone has two sides to them, what we see and what lies beneath the skin. It is our jobs to zoom in and learn what makes that person special and cheerful. The painting also includes ABH's signature, representing the "all eye seeing eye." The Canvas to Reality series works with the artist who stands for the same ethos of Tango Hotel. Where the artist is free of expression, living their lives, loving what they do and doing what they love. Work is life and life is work. - Limited Edition - Wearable Art - Skull Fence Artwork - 100% Synthetic - Canvas to Reality Series