About this product

Pre-Order Skull Fence. Shipping November 1. The Skull Fence artwork was delivered to the universe in 2018. Artist ABH painted on a new canvas a wooden fence, focusing on texture and layering. ABH worked on evoking a playful emotion, with the pop colors of pink, light blue, and white. The layering of paint and the wooden canvas represents the different layers of a person. Everyone has two sides to them, what we see and what lies beneath the skin. It is our jobs to zoom in and learn what makes that person special. Learn what makes them special and cheerful. The painting also includes ABH's signature, representing the "all eye seeing eye." The Canvas to Reality series works with the artist who stands for the same ethos of Tango Hotel. Where artist is free of expression, living their lives, loving what they do and doing what they love. Work is life and Life is work. Art Puffer Jacket Skull Fence Artwork Synthetic Shell Canvas to Reality Series