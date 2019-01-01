 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Apparel
  4. Hoodies
  5. Canvas to Reality | Puffer Jacket Skull Fence

Canvas to Reality | Puffer Jacket Skull Fence

by Tango Hotel Collection

$200.00MSRP

Buy Here

Pre-Order Skull Fence. Shipping November 1. The Skull Fence artwork was delivered to the universe in 2018. Artist ABH painted on a new canvas a wooden fence, focusing on texture and layering. ABH worked on evoking a playful emotion, with the pop colors of pink, light blue, and white. The layering of paint and the wooden canvas represents the different layers of a person. Everyone has two sides to them, what we see and what lies beneath the skin. It is our jobs to zoom in and learn what makes that person special. Learn what makes them special and cheerful. The painting also includes ABH's signature, representing the "all eye seeing eye." The Canvas to Reality series works with the artist who stands for the same ethos of Tango Hotel. Where artist is free of expression, living their lives, loving what they do and doing what they love. Work is life and Life is work. Art Puffer Jacket Skull Fence Artwork Synthetic Shell Canvas to Reality Series

Welcome to the largest gallery of wearable art for creatives by creatives. Tango Hotel has brought art, creativity, and expression to life. Artist stories are told through hoodies, tees, sweatpants, hats, and socks. THC is brought to you by Richard Hilfiger, Al-Baseer Holly, and Stevie Williams. Use CODE LEAFLY20 to get 20% on your next order.