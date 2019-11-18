videodreams
on November 18th, 2019
I love the band detail at the bottom
$80.00MSRP
The Reflective Crew Sweatshirt in black by Tango Hotel is your new fashion core piece in heavyweight fleece. The heritage crewneck features a fleece heavier than your typical crew, Tango Hotel logo drawcord tips and a Tango Hotel Collection, THC reflective applique across the chest. - Crew sweatshirt - Heavyweight fleece - THC reflective applique - Signature logo waistband - Black - XS-XXL
on November 17th, 2019
cool and comfortable
on November 14th, 2019
Loved the feel & reflective. Dope sweater