About this product
Tango Hotel's black Tango Woods Tee features a blunt-inspired graphic, a staple for the THC nostra. Life should be lived the right way. Tango Woods graphic comes in many flavors. Every Woods Tee combines the best material and fit, with a fine print. Great for a smoking experience that's 100% real, and 100% authentic. - Classic fit tee - 100% cotton - Tango Woods graphic - S-XXL
About this brand
Tango Hotel Collection
Welcome to the largest gallery of wearable art for creatives by creatives. Tango Hotel has brought art, creativity, and expression to life. Artist stories are told through hoodies, tees, sweatpants, hats, and socks. THC is brought to you by Richard Hilfiger, Al-Baseer Holly, and Stevie Williams. Use CODE LEAFLY20 to get 20% on your next order.