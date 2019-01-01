About this product

The ThC Block Capsule was released part of the Tango Athletics Collection. Inspired by the 90's with the retro colors and the periodic table, the ThC Block capsule takes cut and sew to another level. Combining multi media, nylon sewn onto the cotton sleeves, with contrasting colors, and colorblock body, the hoodie is an awesome addition for the winter. The hoodie is made from rich fleece with a heavy 14oz weight. The ThC Block Logo is printed onto a Nylon Panel that is sewn on the center chest. The shirt side panels are also made of nylon.