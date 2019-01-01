About this product
The Triple Threat Casual Shirt takes the preppy American lifestyle, and add some spice to it. The shirt comes in a crisp classic fit, with a left pocket. The woven shirt combines three different plaids to make a unique pattern. The Triple Threat collection was directly influenced by Ricky Hil, with his interpretation of American Classics. -Classic Fit -100% cotton -Imported
Welcome to the largest gallery of wearable art for creatives by creatives. Tango Hotel has brought art, creativity, and expression to life. Artist stories are told through hoodies, tees, sweatpants, hats, and socks. THC is brought to you by Richard Hilfiger, Al-Baseer Holly, and Stevie Williams. Use CODE LEAFLY20 to get 20% on your next order.