Lavender Harle-Tsu

by Tao Gardens

This is an extremely therapeutic and gentle strain that has anti-anxiety effects with pillow-like smoking experience. STRENGTH- 18.1% THC ​LINEAGE- Afghani x Hawaiian x Super Skunk x South Asian Indica ​TASTING NOTES- Sweet, Purple Fruit, Earth​ ​TERPENES- .9% Myrcene, B-Caryophyllene, Limonene ​EFFECTS- Mellow, Body, Calming

Lavender

Built from strains around the world, Lavender by Soma Seeds has its origins from Super Skunk, Big Skunk Korean and Afghani Hawaiian. This strain, sometimes referred to as Lavender Kush, has dense buds that give off a floral and spicy aroma. It has a dark purple coloration at the ends of its leaves.

Tao Gardens is a boutique craft cannabis producer focused on holistic no-till farming. We cultivate exclusive strains with a broad spectrum of terpene profiles. Our goal is to keep producing innovative products that we can all be excited to bring to this ever evolving cannabis industry. OLCC approved 21+