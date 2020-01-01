 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Merlot OG

by Tao Gardens

Merlot OG

Merlot OG by Tao Gardens

SoCal cannabis breeders Ocean Grown Seeds originally designed the Merlot OG in 2006 as an attempt to create an OG Kush-type plant with deep purple colors by crossing Larry OG and Grape Ape. The resulting plant was then crossed with Blackberry Rhino x SFV OG and then backcrossed to stabilize its OG characteristics. Merlot OG produces large, dense indica-type buds that are blanketed in white trichomes and will often turn dark purple, especially in cooler conditions. 

Tao Gardens is a boutique craft cannabis producer focused on holistic no-till farming. We cultivate exclusive strains with a broad spectrum of terpene profiles. Our goal is to keep producing innovative products that we can all be excited to bring to this ever evolving cannabis industry.