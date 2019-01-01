 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CBD Honey

by Tar Heal Pharms

About this product

Tar Heal Pharms has created a superfood of the highest quality.  We have combined 100mg of our full-spectrum cold-pressed CBD oil with locally sourced honey from Dancing Bees Farm. We have combined the honey (known for naturally helping with low energy, sleep problems and seasonal allergies) with the highest quality CBD oil (helping with pain, inflammation, stress, anxiety, and a number of other things when used regularly) to make this amazing product.

About this brand

We are a family owned and operated company dedicated to providing the highest quality CBD products here in the Charlotte, NC area. Our CBD Oil is Cold Pressed using patented machines. We cold press USDA Certified Organic hemp buds and seeds creating a one ingredient oil. We never use harmful heat, solvents or CO2 to extract and don't add any additional ingredients, flavors, preservatives or additives. All terpenes, chlorophyll and phytonutrients are left intact. We are dedicated to searching for minimal ingredients, healthy processes, and effective results. We are passionate about cannabis and spreading its good word and benefits to all! Visit our RETAIL Location LIFTED at 512B 15th Street, Charlotte NC 28206!