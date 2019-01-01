 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CBD Lotion

by Tar Heal Pharms

Tar Heal Pharms Hemp CBD Beauty CBD Lotion
About this product

Available in: Tea Tree & Rosemary, Unscented, Citrus and Vanilla Tar Heal Pharms Hemp Lotion is infused with 700mg full-spectrum CBDs.  Not only does this lotion melt away sore muscle aches, arthritis pain and other joint pains but it also helps soothe your skin!  It gives your skin a moisturizing therapeutic experience and heals dry and irritated skin.

About this brand

We are a family owned and operated company dedicated to providing the highest quality CBD products here in the Charlotte, NC area. Our CBD Oil is Cold Pressed using patented machines. We cold press USDA Certified Organic hemp buds and seeds creating a one ingredient oil. We never use harmful heat, solvents or CO2 to extract and don't add any additional ingredients, flavors, preservatives or additives. All terpenes, chlorophyll and phytonutrients are left intact. We are dedicated to searching for minimal ingredients, healthy processes, and effective results. We are passionate about cannabis and spreading its good word and benefits to all! Visit our RETAIL Location LIFTED at 512B 15th Street, Charlotte NC 28206!