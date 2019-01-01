About this product
Tar Heal Pharms All natural hemp soap containing 125mg full-spectrum CBDs washes away stress and worry and leaves your skin feeling amazing. It is Artisan Cold processed soap handcrafted with love and infused with our full-spectrum, cold-pressed one ingredient CBD oil along with other cold-pressed seed oils. This is the most wonderful bar of soap you will ever use.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Tar Heal Pharms
We are a family owned and operated company dedicated to providing the highest quality CBD products here in the Charlotte, NC area. Our CBD Oil is Cold Pressed using patented machines. We cold press USDA Certified Organic hemp buds and seeds creating a one ingredient oil. We never use harmful heat, solvents or CO2 to extract and don't add any additional ingredients, flavors, preservatives or additives. All terpenes, chlorophyll and phytonutrients are left intact. We are dedicated to searching for minimal ingredients, healthy processes, and effective results. We are passionate about cannabis and spreading its good word and benefits to all! Visit our RETAIL Location LIFTED at 512B 15th Street, Charlotte NC 28206!