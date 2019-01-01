 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CBD Sour Gummy Worms

by Tar Heal Pharms

Full Spectrum CBD infused Sour Gummy Worms are Extra Strength jam packed with 50mg CBDs each (6 Gummies per Pack/300mg Total).   Made with organically grown full spectrum CBD Oil these are truly one of a kind.  They are Gluten Free, THC Free and Lab tested for quality.  Enjoy the therapeutic benefits of CBD whenever and wherever you go.

We are a family owned and operated company dedicated to providing the highest quality CBD products here in the Charlotte, NC area. Our CBD Oil is Cold Pressed using patented machines. We cold press USDA Certified Organic hemp buds and seeds creating a one ingredient oil. We never use harmful heat, solvents or CO2 to extract and don't add any additional ingredients, flavors, preservatives or additives. All terpenes, chlorophyll and phytonutrients are left intact. We are dedicated to searching for minimal ingredients, healthy processes, and effective results. We are passionate about cannabis and spreading its good word and benefits to all! Visit our RETAIL Location LIFTED at 512B 15th Street, Charlotte NC 28206!