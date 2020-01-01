 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
This sativa dominant SFV phenotype (60% sativa, 40% indica) was created from Cali Connection breed-stock and had such a unique smell and flavor, that it couldn't have been named more adequately. This sweet sensi fire will keep you lifted all day, without much drowsiness to slow your day down.

Coconut Oil by Taste Budz is a sativa-dominant phenotype of SFV OG that was created from The Cali Connection’s genetic stock. According to the grower, this phenotype had such a strong coconut smell and flavor that it couldn't have been named more adequately. Coconut Oil lands firmly in the body, offering pleasant and relaxing effects without drowsiness. It offers consumers happy, creative euphoria alongside mid-level physical effects that have been known to stimulate arousal.

We focus on terpene/resin production with high THC content on most of our strains ranging from low strains we cut from our line 11-14%, to our average strains hitting 20-25% and our Grape Soda hitting as high as 30% Total THC. Our name, Taste Budz, says it all as our product packs a flavorful bowl that tastes just as good and pungent as it smells in the jar.