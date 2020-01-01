Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
This sativa dominant SFV phenotype (60% sativa, 40% indica) was created from Cali Connection breed-stock and had such a unique smell and flavor, that it couldn't have been named more adequately. This sweet sensi fire will keep you lifted all day, without much drowsiness to slow your day down.
Coconut Oil by Taste Budz is a sativa-dominant phenotype of SFV OG that was created from The Cali Connection’s genetic stock. According to the grower, this phenotype had such a strong coconut smell and flavor that it couldn't have been named more adequately. Coconut Oil lands firmly in the body, offering pleasant and relaxing effects without drowsiness. It offers consumers happy, creative euphoria alongside mid-level physical effects that have been known to stimulate arousal.