Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
A mostly indica strain that blends together two famed cannabis staples (Critical Mass and OG Kush). Aromatic notes of spice usher in a sedative sensation that relaxes the mind and body. Critical Kush pairs a high THC content with a moderate dose of CBD, making this strain a perfect nighttime medication for pain, stress, insomnia, and muscle spasms. . THC: 19% 40% Indica / 60% Sativa Genetics: Critical Mass x OG Kush
on September 5th, 2018
Easy to hit, not hard on the throat, but I got a dry mouth. Other than that I feel relaxed and euphoric.
Critical Kush from Barney’s Farm is a mostly indica strain that blends together two famed cannabis staples, Critical Mass and OG Kush. Aromatic notes of earthiness and spice usher in a calming sensation that relaxes the mind and body. Critical Kush pairs a staggeringly high THC content with a moderate dose of CBD, making this strain a perfect nighttime medication for pain, stress, insomnia, and muscle spasms. Growers cultivating this strain indoors will wait 50 to 60 days for Critical Kush to complete its flowering cycle.