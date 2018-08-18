Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
This predominantly indica strain, has the typical hashy earthy flavors with a hint of apricot. Great for the after work couch time or before bed, this proprietary version of LA Confidential is a perfect way to end the day/night. THC: 19% 70% Indica / 30% Sativa Genetics: LA Confidential x Crockett Farm Secret
on August 18th, 2018
Very pungent...it’s clean and gives off a little fruit flavor at the end there. A+++ good for anxiety, pain , stress.
on June 28th, 2018
I purchased at Toermerlijn in Tilburg Netherlands. It was very good I must say as always been! Very earthy and bit nice tastety. Super good for Relaxing, Ending the day, Stress Relief and Stone lol.
LA Confidential is known as a very popular and successful strain. Its buds have a frosty, lime green appearance and little purple leaves. The taste is smooth and piney, with a classic skunky aroma that does not linger for too long. Overall, LA Confidential is a well-rounded strain that delivers a fast-approaching sensation that is both psychedelic and super calming on the mind and body. For newer patients seeking relief, LA Confidential can both lull you to sleep and treat acute pain.