Crockett's Confidential

by Taste Budz

About this product

This predominantly indica strain, has the typical hashy earthy flavors with a hint of apricot. Great for the after work couch time or before bed, this proprietary version of LA Confidential is a perfect way to end the day/night. THC: 19% 70% Indica / 30% Sativa Genetics: LA Confidential x Crockett Farm Secret

Jboo1975

Very pungent...it’s clean and gives off a little fruit flavor at the end there. A+++ good for anxiety, pain , stress.

BruceVanterpool

I purchased at Toermerlijn in Tilburg Netherlands. It was very good I must say as always been! Very earthy and bit nice tastety. Super good for Relaxing, Ending the day, Stress Relief and Stone lol.

About this strain

LA Confidential

LA Confidential
LA Confidential is known as a very popular and successful strain. Its buds have a frosty, lime green appearance and little purple leaves. The taste is smooth and piney, with a classic skunky aroma that does not linger for too long. Overall, LA Confidential is a well-rounded strain that delivers a fast-approaching sensation that is both psychedelic and super calming on the mind and body. For newer patients seeking relief, LA Confidential can both lull you to sleep and treat acute pain. 

About this brand

We focus on terpene/resin production with high THC content on most of our strains ranging from low strains we cut from our line 11-14%, to our average strains hitting 20-25% and our Grape Soda hitting as high as 30% Total THC. Our name, Taste Budz, says it all as our product packs a flavorful bowl that tastes just as good and pungent as it smells in the jar.