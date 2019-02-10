Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
A potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy euphoria and relaxation. Its chunky, resin-covered buds are strong, gassy and sour odors inherited from its parent strains (Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel). Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup. THC: 20.4% 40% Indica / 60% Sativa Genetics: Chocolate Diesel x (Chem’s Sister x Sour Dubb)
on February 10th, 2019
I smoke this everyday basically and after about 6 hits I'm wrecked. It's a nice mellow high. Very strong smell. Makes you wanna just chill and watch all the episodes you've missed on your favorite TV shows. I love this weed it really just mellows me out making me forget about all the bad stuff in the world. Go slow if your a beginner but, I'm a big pot smoker and this stuff comes with a warning. I smoked with my lil bro and his fiancee and they were wrecked off a few hits. Highly recommended.
