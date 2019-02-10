 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4)

by Taste Budz

A potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy euphoria and relaxation. Its chunky, resin-covered buds are strong, gassy and sour odors inherited from its parent strains (Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel). Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup. THC: 20.4% 40% Indica / 60% Sativa Genetics: Chocolate Diesel x (Chem’s Sister x Sour Dubb)

misskushy1437

I smoke this everyday basically and after about 6 hits I'm wrecked. It's a nice mellow high. Very strong smell. Makes you wanna just chill and watch all the episodes you've missed on your favorite TV shows. I love this weed it really just mellows me out making me forget about all the bad stuff in the world. Go slow if your a beginner but, I'm a big pot smoker and this stuff comes with a warning. I smoked with my lil bro and his fiancee and they were wrecked off a few hits. Highly recommended.

Original Glue

Original Glue
Original Glue (GG4), developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).

We focus on terpene/resin production with high THC content on most of our strains ranging from low strains we cut from our line 11-14%, to our average strains hitting 20-25% and our Grape Soda hitting as high as 30% Total THC. Our name, Taste Budz, says it all as our product packs a flavorful bowl that tastes just as good and pungent as it smells in the jar.